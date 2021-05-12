European Commission raises Eurozone 2021 GDP forecast from 3.8% to 4.3%

Eurozone 2021 GDP growth forecast raised to 4.3% from 3.8% previously

Eurozone 2022 GDP growth forecast raised to 4.4% from 3.8% previously

Eurozone 2021 inflation seen at 1.7%

Eurozone 2022 inflation seen at 1.3%

Euro area economic output to reach pre-virus levels in Q4, sooner than expected

Sees all EU economies returning to pre-virus GDP by the end of 2022

The bump higher in the forecasts owes much to the assumption that they expect a significant easing in virus restrictions, especially during 2H 2021 (summer vacation period also) as vaccinations allow for economies to reopen in a more meaningful way.