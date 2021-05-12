European Commission raises Eurozone 2021 GDP forecast from 3.8% to 4.3%

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The EU expects the euro area economy to rebound more strongly

Europe
  • Eurozone 2021 GDP growth forecast raised to 4.3% from 3.8% previously
  • Eurozone 2022 GDP growth forecast raised to 4.4% from 3.8% previously
  • Eurozone 2021 inflation seen at 1.7%
  • Eurozone 2022 inflation seen at 1.3%
  • Euro area economic output to reach pre-virus levels in Q4, sooner than expected
  • Sees all EU economies returning to pre-virus GDP by the end of 2022
The bump higher in the forecasts owes much to the assumption that they expect a significant easing in virus restrictions, especially during 2H 2021 (summer vacation period also) as vaccinations allow for economies to reopen in a more meaningful way.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose