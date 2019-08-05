European Commission reiterates that withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation

Comments by the European Commission on Brexit





Open to discuss changes to Brexit political declaration

Seeks constructive solutions to Brexit, doesn't want to play the "blame game"

Withdrawal agreement on the table remains the best deal possible

Expects UK to respect commitment to avoid hard border with Ireland

There and back again, the usual mantra by the EU camp. But I guess it serves as a reminder that nothing has changed in the Brexit equation since March and that it will stay that way regardless ahead of Halloween.



