European Commission reiterates that withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation
Comments by the European Commission on Brexit
- Open to discuss changes to Brexit political declaration
- Seeks constructive solutions to Brexit, doesn't want to play the "blame game"
- Withdrawal agreement on the table remains the best deal possible
- Expects UK to respect commitment to avoid hard border with Ireland
There and back again, the usual mantra by the EU camp. But I guess it serves as a reminder that nothing has changed in the Brexit equation since March and that it will stay that way regardless ahead of Halloween.