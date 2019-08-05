European Commission reiterates that withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation

Comments by the European Commission on Brexit

  • Open to discuss changes to Brexit political declaration
  • Seeks constructive solutions to Brexit, doesn't want to play the "blame game"
  • Withdrawal agreement on the table remains the best deal possible
  • Expects UK to respect commitment to avoid hard border with Ireland
There and back again, the usual mantra by the EU camp. But I guess it serves as a reminder that nothing has changed in the Brexit equation since March and that it will stay that way regardless ahead of Halloween.

