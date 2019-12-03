European Commission says EU will act as one on planned US tariffs on French goods

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European Commission comments on the US tariffs situation

  • WTO ruling not a basis for US to impose higher tariffs
  • Believes that WTO is the best place to settle trade disputes
ForexLive
Yeah, WTO cases are basically no longer the medium to settle any issues on trade anymore and they very well know it. If the US comes at them with tariffs, they will retaliate in due kind and we have ourselves another trade war to look forward to in 2020.

