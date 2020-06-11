European Commission says no formal work is underway for an EU 'bad bank'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This refutes the Reuters report yesterday

In case you missed it, there was a report out yesterday saying the ECB is drawing up a 'bad bank' scheme to warehouse unpaid debt whereby the ESM will be the guarantor. But the commission is coming out not to refute that such plans are in the works.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

But again, discussing and thinking about them is one thing. Formal work is also another thing. So, there's that to consider if you really want to look at the situation.
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose