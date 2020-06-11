European Commission says no formal work is underway for an EU 'bad bank'
This refutes the Reuters report yesterdayIn case you missed it, there was a report out yesterday saying the ECB is drawing up a 'bad bank' scheme to warehouse unpaid debt whereby the ESM will be the guarantor. But the commission is coming out not to refute that such plans are in the works.
But again, discussing and thinking about them is one thing. Formal work is also another thing. So, there's that to consider if you really want to look at the situation.