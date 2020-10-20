European Commission says willing to intensify Brexit talks with the UK
The EU confirms what we already know from yesterday
- Confirms that Barnier to speak with Frost later today
- Says in order for a deal to happen, both sides need to meet
Well, instead of the usual posturing, the situation is a bit delicate now so they are largely reiterating similar remarks from Gove yesterday here. But we'll see how things go in the coming days/weeks. It wouldn't be surprising if we end up in a big loop again.