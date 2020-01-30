European Commission set to give the ECB a helping hand on pushing for fiscal change

Bloomberg reports on the matter after seeing a draft document on the review of the EU's economic governance









Adding that the commission will back a revision of the bloc's fiscal rules, as the current standing is too convoluted, lack political leadership and is too difficult to enforce.





This is likely to kick start a renewed and heated debate over economic governance in the region as we continue to see a divide in opinion between the likes of Italy and Germany - to name among the two extremes in this case.







ForexLive

I reckon the issue with this will be the timeframe and if the bloc can even come to an agreement to change anything up. But at least the development provides some good news for the euro and the ECB, even if it may not necessarily materialise.

It is said that the European Commission will say in the document - due to be published on 5 February - that the euro area is doing their fiscal policy wrong and that it doesn't compel growth in the region.