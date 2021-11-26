EU to propose to activate emergency brake to stop air travel from southern African region
EU president, Ursula von der Leyen, remarks
Her tweet:
The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529
This adds to the growing list of countries across the globe that are halting arrivals from South Africa and its neighbours amid fears of the new COVID-19 variant.