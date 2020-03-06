European Commission to provide extra €37 million for new research to fight the new coronavirus

Nope, this is not related to government stimulus sadly







In the big picture, this is actually a good thing but there is no overnight solution sadly. And without fiscal stimulus, it will do little aid the economic fallout from the virus outbreak in the meantime as scientists work towards a cure/vaccine.

The commission will be providing an extra €37 million to fund a number of projects in order to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak on several fronts i.e. vaccines, diagnostics, treatments and medical systems.