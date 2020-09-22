European Commission to use a 'no-deal' Brexit scenario as the basis to prepare its autumn forecast - report

Spanish media outlet, el Economista, reports on the matter

The report says that the commission will use a no-deal Brexit assumption in preparing its next set of economic forecasts for the autumn. The technical assumption is that the EU and UK will conduct trade on WTO terms as of 1 January.





That sort of underscores which direction they are anticipating talks to go over the next few weeks, but then again it could just be seen as another "power play".