European countries agree to initially pay €750 million for AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine

That is decent sum of money but it also sort of tells you the agenda that governments are looking to run in the coming months to alleviate fears surrounding the virus outbreak.





For some context, AstraZeneca's vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials at the moment with regulators yet to judge whether or not it is safe or effective.





But when governments are involved, it does create a perverse incentive for regulators you would imagine. That being said, sentiment is sentiment.







Meanwhile, the German government has also invested in mRNA company, CureVac, taking up a 23% stake or €300 million for potential coronavirus vaccine development.

They confirm that Italy, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have agree to pay an initial €750 million for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, which may possibly begin circulation by the end of this year.