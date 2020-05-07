European equities a little higher at the open
Slightly more positive tones to start the session
- Eurostoxx +0.4%
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX +0.6%
A decent start for European stocks and this mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures keeping around 0.8% gains on the session currently.
The vibe here is helping to underpin the aussie and kiwi slightly, but as seen earlier, the former is still encountering resistance from key near-term levels this week.