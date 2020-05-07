European equities a little higher at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly more positive tones to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.6%
See here for global coronavirus case data
A decent start for European stocks and this mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures keeping around 0.8% gains on the session currently.

The vibe here is helping to underpin the aussie and kiwi slightly, but as seen earlier, the former is still encountering resistance from key near-term levels this week.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose