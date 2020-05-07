European equities a little higher at the open

Slightly more positive tones to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%



UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

A decent start for European stocks and this mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures keeping around 0.8% gains on the session currently.





The vibe here is helping to underpin the aussie and kiwi slightly, but as seen earlier, the former is still encountering resistance from key near-term levels this week.



