European equities a little higher at the open

Some mild optimism after the strong gains yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This mirrors the slightly more positive tone in US futures as well, which are up by about 0.5% on the session currently. Again, the risk mood is looking more buoyed but the late setback suffered by US stocks yesterday is keeping investors more cautious.





The S&P 500 failed to take out its 200-day moving average and the 3,000 level, so that will be the key spot to watch in the sessions ahead. As such, we may not get much notable action until Wall Street enters the fray later in the day.



