European equities slightly higher at the open

A slight advance to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This reflects the more positive mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6% currently. Equities are still looking rather buoyant as we brace for Biden's inauguration later in the day.





Treasuries are keeping calmer and continuing to consolidate after the breakout to start the year, with 10-year yields seen little changed at 1.09%.



