European equities a little higher at the open today
Light positive tones in Europe
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.2%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
- Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%
The overall mood is leaning towards being more tepid with US futures keeping mixed as S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are both down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%.
Elsewhere, Treasury yields are sitting lower with 10-year yields down 2.4 bps to 1.641% and that is keeping the yen slightly more bid as we get things going on the session.