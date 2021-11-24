European equities a little higher at the open today

Light positive tones in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3% The overall mood is leaning towards being more tepid with US futures keeping mixed as S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are both down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are sitting lower with 10-year yields down 2.4 bps to 1.641% and that is keeping the yen slightly more bid as we get things going on the session.