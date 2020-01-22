European equities a little higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Receding fears on the China virus is helping with the risk mood a little

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.4%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
ForexLive
The gains are much more mild compared to what the futures were pointing to earlier as there is still a hint of caution in the air. The risk mood is a bit of a contrast to yesterday but to say that the worst is behind us on the China virus fears is still a bit too early.

USD/JPY is still sticking around the 110.00 handle for now with USD/CHF also seen higher at 0.9711 after hitting a high of 0.9729 earlier in the session.

