European equities a little higher to start the day
Receding fears on the China virus is helping with the risk mood a little
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX +0.4%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
The gains are much more mild compared to what the futures were pointing to earlier as there is still a hint of caution in the air. The risk mood is a bit of a contrast to yesterday but to say that the worst is behind us on the China virus fears is still a bit too early.
USD/JPY is still sticking around the 110.00 handle for now with USD/CHF also seen higher at 0.9711 after hitting a high of 0.9729 earlier in the session.