European equities a little higher to start the day

Receding fears on the China virus is helping with the risk mood a little

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The gains are much more mild compared to what the futures were pointing to earlier as there is still a hint of caution in the air. The risk mood is a bit of a contrast to yesterday but to say that the worst is behind us on the China virus fears is still a bit too early.





USD/JPY is still sticking around the 110.00 handle for now with USD/CHF also seen higher at 0.9711 after hitting a high of 0.9729 earlier in the session.



