European equities a little higher to start the day

Mildly better tones to get the session going

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

This somewhat mirrors the tone in US futures, which are keeping ~0.2% higher to start the session. Nasdaq futures are seeing slightly better gains following earnings beats from key tech giants after the market close yesterday.





Although equities are keeping calmer for now, Treasury yields are still pressured with 10-year yields down by nearly 2 bps to 0.528%. That remains a key spot to watch as the bond market comes back into focus for yen pairs as well.



