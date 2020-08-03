European equities a little higher to start the day

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

US futures are keeping a little more mixed with Dow futures lower, S&P 500 futures flat, and Nasdaq futures a touch higher to start the session. So, that sort of underscores that risk sentiment is still more tepid and indecisive for now.





In the currencies space though, the dollar is keeping slightly firmer across the board. EUR/USD is a little softer to 1.1750 levels while AUD/USD eased to a session low of 0.7114 after news of further business restrictions in Melbourne city earlier.