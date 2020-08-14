European equities a little lower at the open

Slightly softer tones to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This follows a similar tone from trading yesterday, where European indices are meeting some exhaustion following gains seen earlier in the week. The risk tone is more mixed as we get things underway with US futures seen up ~0.3%.





The technical picture in both European and US equities are more telling of the current story as we see the DAX looking more cautious near the end-July highs and the S&P 500 index running into resistance near its own all-time highs:











