European equities a little lower at the open today

The market mood is keeping more tepid for now

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1% This reflects the lack of enthusiasm seen in US futures as well, which are trading pretty much at flat levels as we get things going in European morning trade.





All the action looks to be centering around US trading later, with month-end and quarter-end fixing/rebalancing flows in focus today.





The dollar was mildly higher earlier but has swung back the other way, though narrower ranges are still prevailing for now. EUR/USD sits at 1.1725 - stuck in a 23 pips range but off earlier lows seen at 1.1704 during Asia Pacific trading.