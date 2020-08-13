European equities a little lower to kick start the day

A touch softer as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.5% This somewhat mirrors the more tepid tones observed in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% currently. Overall, this points to some pause in the risk rhetoric after the more solid gains posted yesterday more than anything else.





We'll see what Wall Street has to offer later as stimulus talks are still at a stalemate and the US-China meeting this week draws closer.





For now, the market is a bit more mixed with Treasury yields also a little lower and the dollar keeping weaker for the most part to start the session.