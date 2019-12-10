European equities a little lower to start the day
A little hint of weakness to start the European morning
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.6%
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE -0.1%
A bit of a nudge lower right after the open for European stocks with some selling going through amid a slightly softer risk appetite. Bond yields are also dragged lower but nothing too overwhelming for the time being.
Given the lack of headlines and meaningful developments, I wouldn't say markets have shifted to being risk-off but if anything this continues to hint at more cautious tones ahead of the key risk events still to follow later in the week.