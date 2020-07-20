European equities a little lower to start the day
Cautious tones still observed for the most part
- Eurostoxx -0.3%
- Germany DAX -0.5%
- France CAC 40 -0.3%
- UK FTSE -0.3%
- Spain IBEX -0.3%
This reflects the broader risk undertone as seen with US futures, which are down by ~0.6% as we get things going on the session.
Hopes of a compromise on the recovery fund will still be a key focus for European stocks later today, but for now risk sentiment remains more on the cautious side to start the day.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia stocks are also seen lower by 0.5% in early trade following news of King Salman being admitted to hospital, according to state media.