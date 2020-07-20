European equities a little lower to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This reflects the broader risk undertone as seen with US futures, which are down by ~0.6% as we get things going on the session.





Hopes of a compromise on the recovery fund will still be a key focus for European stocks later today, but for now risk sentiment remains more on the cautious side to start the day.