European equities a little lower to start the day
A touch softer at the open
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.3%
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.4%
But the declines are better than what futures were suggesting an hour or two ago.
The risk mood is slightly better than in Asian trading as we get things going, with precious metals experiencing a turnaround - for now at least - and US futures also keeping around 0.5% higher on the day currently.
That has seen the dollar trim some of its advance, with EUR/USD at 1.1730 (off lows earlier at 1.1711) and AUD/USD at 0.7125 (off lows earlier at 0.7109).