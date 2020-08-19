European equities a little lower to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Futures were faring better an hour ago, but the mood is just slightly softer now with US futures also giving up its minor gains to keep little changed and closer to flat levels now.





Treasury yields are keeping a little lower, with 10-year yields down 1.5 bps to 0.654%. In the major currencies space, there is little change across the board with tighter ranges prevailing for the most part. EUR/USD is little changed at 1.1932, within a 25 pips range.





Of note, the yen is a touch lower after advancing early on, with USD/JPY now at 105.50 levels after having hit a low of 105.10 in early trading today.