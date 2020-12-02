European equities a little lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones at the open today

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

This is keeping with the mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.4% as we get things underway. While the latest dose of vaccine optimism is great news, the market isn't looking too enthused following the gains yesterday.





Major currencies are also keeping more tepid, although the yen is still pressured on the day with USD/JPY near the highs around 104.57 currently.



