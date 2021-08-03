European equities a little mixed at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US futures are trading higher though

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.2%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.2%
The overall risk mood is holding up so far to start the new day after a bit of a late retreat in US stocks yesterday. US futures are keeping slightly higher, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures also up 0.3%.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are keeping steady at around 1.18% so that is helping to see calmer tones as we get the session underway.

