European equities a little mixed at the open

US futures are trading higher though

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2% The overall risk mood is holding up so far to start the new day after a bit of a late retreat in US stocks yesterday. US futures are keeping slightly higher, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures also up 0.3%.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are keeping steady at around 1.18% so that is helping to see calmer tones as we get the session underway.