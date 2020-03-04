European equities more tepid to start the day

Mixed to flattish tones observed to start the morning

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Investors are looking a little indecisive to start the session with US futures sitting higher, E-minis up by 1.5%, but Treasury yields are pushing lower instead. 10-year yields are down by nearly 4 bps to 0.960% currently.





The market has a lot to focus on at the moment with trying to figure out the balance between central bank easing, fiscal stimulus, the continued economic fallout from the virus, the possibility of even more Fed rate cuts on 18 March, and how investors can keep bullying central banks into any decision as it would seem.



