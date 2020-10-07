European equities a little mixed to start the day

Some mixed tones as we get things underway in European trading

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1% There's some hints of a slightly more positive nudge in the opening few minutes now, as the calmer tone in US futures is helping with sentiment to start the session.





The open itself saw stocks mostly flat or a little lower but the mood is quickly turning so there are some mixed tones observed for the time being.





S&P 500 futures are up by 0.5% so that is also leading to a bit of weakness in the dollar as we get things going. EUR/USD is now up to a session high of 1.1760.