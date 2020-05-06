European equities a little more tepid at the open

European stocks off to a slower start to the day

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 -0.1%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX -0.4%
The more tepid tones come despite a friendlier trading day in Asia with the Hang Seng up by 1.3% in the closing stages while the Shanghai Composite closes 0.6% higher today.

But take into consideration that European equities had a solid day yesterday and avoided some late disappointment in US stocks towards the latter stages. That said, US futures are keeping higher on the session with S&P 500 futures now up by 0.8%:

E-minis 06-05
