Risk remains more cautious to start the European morning

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Italy MIB -0.3%

Tariffs continue to be a bit of an issue in US-China trade talks at the moment and that is weighing on the risk mood a little as we kick things off.





Trump failed to offer much encouragement to risk assets in his overnight speech and that is keeping markets on edge still as we navigate through the week.