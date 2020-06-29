European equities more tepid to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more cautious tone in general as the cash market opens

  • Eurostoxx -0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 -0.2%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX flat
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
With US futures also keeping near flat levels at the moment, the risk mood is staying more tepid as we get things going in European trading. The dollar is still keeping softer in general but trading sentiment will hinge a lot on Wall Street later today it seems - much like most days over the past few weeks.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose