European equities more tepid to kick start the day

A more cautious tone in general as the cash market opens

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX flat

With US futures also keeping near flat levels at the moment, the risk mood is staying more tepid as we get things going in European trading. The dollar is still keeping softer in general but trading sentiment will hinge a lot on Wall Street later today it seems - much like most days over the past few weeks.



