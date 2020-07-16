European equities a little softer to kick start the day

Slightly softer risk tones as we get the session going

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

European indices are following Asia lower with the focus in the session ahead set to be on the ECB policy decision later at 1145 GMT. US futures are also seen lower by ~0.5%, with Chinese equities slumping heavily into the close today.





The Shanghai Composite ended the day lower by 4.5% while the CSI 300 index closed down by 4.8% - its biggest one-day drop since 3 February.





It's a bit of a nervous start to the day, more so that the S&P 500 failed to take out key daily resistance despite the positive vibes seen in trading yesterday:







