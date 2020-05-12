European equities a little softer to start the day

Softer tones still playing out in the equities space

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This mirrors the softer tones seen in US futures, which are down by about 0.6% as we get things going on the session. The more tepid risk sentiment is keeping major currencies in a bind as well, with the dollar trading mixed across the board so far.





USD/JPY is off lows of 107.40 to 107.58 currently with AUD/USD also off its earlier lows of 0.6432 in Asia Pacific trading to settle close to the 100-hour moving average at 0.6478.



