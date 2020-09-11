European equities a tad lower to start the day
Some mixed tones in the equities space
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.2%
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE -0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.3%
Meanwhile, US futures are keeping higher still by ~0.7% so that is hinting at some mixed tones as we get things underway in European morning trade.
That said, all eyes will be on how Wall Street goes about their day later with investors surely cautious after the early optimism yesterday faded and wiped out Wednesday's gains.
Watch out for the lows on Tuesday in case of any retreat in risk sentiment today. A break below that is likely to signal more danger for equities as the 'correction' deepens.