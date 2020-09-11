European equities a tad lower to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Meanwhile, US futures are keeping higher still by ~0.7% so that is hinting at some mixed tones as we get things underway in European morning trade.





That said, all eyes will be on how Wall Street goes about their day later with investors surely cautious after the early optimism yesterday faded and wiped out Wednesday's gains.