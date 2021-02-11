European equities a touch higher at the open

Risk sentiment continues to hold up on the week for the most part

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

European indices closed yesterday slightly lower but it isn't anything that puts a major dent on risk sentiment on the week. If anything, it just continues to hint that the market is very much taking a breather for the time being after the recent rally.





Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up slightly by 0.2% as we start the session and the mood in Europe is mirroring that as we get things underway.



