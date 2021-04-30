European equities a touch higher at the open

Risk sentiment remains more guarded to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

US futures have also trimmed losses a little but the overall market mood continues to reflect more trepidation more than anything else for now.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, Dow futures down 0.2%.





Major currencies remain little changed to start the day with all eyes on US PCE deflator data later in the day as well as month-end flows ahead of the fix.



