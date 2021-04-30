European equities a touch higher at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk sentiment remains more guarded to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.4%
  • France CAC 40 +0.2%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX flat
US futures have also trimmed losses a little but the overall market mood continues to reflect more trepidation more than anything else for now.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, Dow futures down 0.2%.

Major currencies remain little changed to start the day with all eyes on US PCE deflator data later in the day as well as month-end flows ahead of the fix.
