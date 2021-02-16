European equities a touch higher to kick start the day
Slightly more positive tones to start the session in Europe
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.2%
- UK FTSE +0.4%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
UK stocks continue to outperform as vaccine optimism grows, with vaccine minister Zahawi saying that supply should ramp up further in March - adding to the already positive tones as of late on the smoother progression in the rollout.
Elsewhere, European indices are maintaining modest gains after a solid session yesterday with the mood helped by US futures today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% still after a bit of a pullback from the FT report on US-China tensions earlier.