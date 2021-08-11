European equities a touch higher to start the day

The risk mood holds up at the open in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3% Equities are sticking with the more positive undertones as we get the session underway, with the Stoxx 600 index extending to fresh record highs (again) on the week.





Delta variant concerns is still a risk factor to be wary about but market participants are not too agitated by that for the time being it seems. It does cloud the outlook a little going into autumn but at least economic conditions buoyed by the recovery are holding up for the most part, even with a slight loss to the momentum in recent weeks.