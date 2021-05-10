European equities a touch higher to start the new week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk is keeping calm and steady for the most part

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
  • Spain IBEX +0.7%
Of note, the Stoxx 600 index is up 0.3% and trades to a fresh record high as equities build on gains from Friday to start the session.

The rebound in 10-year Treasury yields back to 1.60% currently is putting some unease in tech though. Nasdaq futures have been pulled lower, down 0.3% but S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are up 0.1% and 0.3% respectively.

