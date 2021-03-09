European equities a touch lower at the open today

European stocks lose a little ground after the robust gains yesterday

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1% The rebound in tech stocks today is keeping the mood in Europe more tepid after the flows into value yesterday. US futures are keeping higher, with Nasdaq futures leading the way with gains of 1.4% at the moment.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% while Dow futures are up 0.5% to start the session.





The overall risk mood is keeping slightly better with the dollar on the back foot, dragged down by lower Treasury yields so far today. 10-year yields are down 4.5 bps to 1.545%.