European equities a touch lower at the open today

Stocks in a lazy mood as the market waits on the Fed

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1% There isn't much here for traders to really work with in terms of risk sentiment as equities stay more guarded and cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting later.





US futures are reflecting a similar mood with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both down a little around 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are flat at the moment.