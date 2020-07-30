European equities open lower to start the day

Slightly softer tones as we get the session underway

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This fits with the gradually softer tone seen in US futures, which are down by ~0.4% as the cash market opens in Europe. Some selling in gold and silver is adding to nervousness to start the session with the dollar and yen (mostly the former) keeping firmer.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are also a spot to watch following the Fed yesterday with 5-year yields still gradually making fresh record lows under 0.25% and 10-year yields still pushing the floor of its April trading range around 0.56%.



