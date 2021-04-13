European equities little changed to kick start the day

Minor movement as the market awaits further direction

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%



All eyes are on US CPI data later today and how the bond market will react to that before the focus in equities turns towards earnings season later in the week.

US futures are also keeping more sluggish as Treasury yields are holding higher to start the session. S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are near flat while Nasdaq futures are down 0.2%, as 10-year yields are seen up over 3 bps to near 1.70%.