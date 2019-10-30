European equities a touch softer at the open

Relatively mild weakness to kick start the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy MIB flat

On the balance of things, European stocks are a little bit softer but I wouldn't look into that as being risk-off or anything. The mood mainly mirrors that of US futures, which are down by around 0.1% but staying more flattish as well.





All eyes today will be on the Fed, so expect some light choppiness in the sessions ahead before we get more clarity after the FOMC meeting.



