European equities bounce back a little at the open today

A more risk-on approach to start the new week

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.4%

UK FTSE +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.1% That said, the gains here aren't anything as dramatic as the plunge on Friday - which was the worst in 17 months for European stocks generally speaking.





Travel and leisure stocks were the worst performer, falling by 9% but are making a bit of a recovery now with gains of a little over 3%. All sectors in the Eurostoxx are notably in positive territory as we get things underway on the session.