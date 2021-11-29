European equities bounce back a little at the open today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A more risk-on approach to start the new week

  • Eurostoxx +1.1%
  • Germany DAX +1.1%
  • France CAC 40 +1.4%
  • UK FTSE +1.2%
  • Spain IBEX +1.1%
That said, the gains here aren't anything as dramatic as the plunge on Friday - which was the worst in 17 months for European stocks generally speaking.

Travel and leisure stocks were the worst performer, falling by 9% but are making a bit of a recovery now with gains of a little over 3%. All sectors in the Eurostoxx are notably in positive territory as we get things underway on the session.

