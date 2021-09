A higher open across the board

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7% Solid stuff from European stocks as they look to continue the momentum over the past two days. Suddenly, the Monday drop feels like a distant memory.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping on the higher side with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.6%.