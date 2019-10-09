European equities display flattish tones at the open

Not much to really move the risk needle in markets at the moment

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

US Treasuries are also back at flat levels while S&P 500 futures are up by just about 0.1% currently, displaying sluggish tones in markets as we begin European trading.





As mentioned earlier, there isn't much to really move things along in the session ahead as market participants will have to wait on the FOMC meeting minutes to provide some form of impetus in terms of market direction today.





Otherwise, the sideways movement looks set to carry on with major currencies also largely flat amid the lack of meaningful headlines to start the day.



