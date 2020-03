Not looking good to start the day at all











ForexLive

This is putting added pressure on yen pairs with USD/JPY falling to 105.73 and the dollar is also being dragged lower across the board as a result.

The DAX is now down by over 2.5% as risk aversion continues to hit the market hard to start the European morning. 10-year Treasury yields have also fallen below 0.80% now to a fresh record low of 0.795% currently.