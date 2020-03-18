European equities extend losses on the day

The DAX is down by over 5% currently

From its peak this year, the DAX is now down by nearly 39% as of trading currently.





Meanwhile, the Stoxx 600 is down by 4.4% while we are seeing heavy losses elsewhere too with the France CAC 40 down by 5.7% and UK FTSE down by over 5% as well.





There's not much shelter in these markets as bonds are also being routed on the day, although they have trimmed losses somewhat. 10-year yields are now up by just 3 bps to 1.11% after having hit a high of 1.22% earlier in the session.



