A sour opening for European stocks today

Eurostoxx -2.4%

Germany DAX -5.4%

France CAC 40 -2.4%

UK FTSE -2.3%

Spain IBEX -5.7%

The declines are a bit mixed because there are some stocks who could not start trading at the market open because of the sharp falls. Notably, about half of the CAC 40 stocks did not start trading at the open. Meanwhile, the DAX has now fallen under the 10,000 level.